WFPS mask survey results reveal what parents and teachers want

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Public School officials released the results of their mask sentiment survey sent to parents and teachers the first week of August.

The school district will not require students and staff to wear masks for the 2021-22 school year. Valley News Live obtained a copy of the survey that may have led to the administration’s decision.

The first question asked parents and teachers if they believe the WFPS should follow all guidance and recommendations from the CDC and Fargo Cass Public Health. The results: 59% of staff and 63% of families said no.

The next question asked if the school district should have the ability to make their own decisions. The results: 74% of staff and 76% of families said yes.

