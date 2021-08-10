Vandals steal copper parts from beneath a Horace home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A $2,500 reward is now being offered to help catch a group of vandals, who damaged one of several homes in Horace.

Johnathan Schmidt is Vice President of Schmidt and Sons, a company that buys, sells, and moves homes.

A house he recently sold was among those recently vandalized.

The house was set to be moved to a new location, but before that could happen, vandals slithered under and cut wire and pipes containing copper from beneath the home.

“It’s maddening to see somebody come in here and do so much destruction that’s going to cost a hundred times more than what they are going to get for scraps,” said Schmidt.

In some cases, people can make money by selling copper scraps to local junkyards.

Schmidt says the damage could cost up to $10,000 to repair.

It’s a financial strain for us, but lands more back on the people buying the houses because it’s an unexpected expense,” he said.

Schmidt says there could also be a delay in getting repairs done as it may be a struggle securing contractors this late in the season.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the vandalism.

Schmidt says deputies are following leads on fingerprint and footprint evidence left behind.

For the future, Schmidt says the company is planning to add cameras to all of their job sites to help make it easier to identify the culprits if this ever happens again.

