Advertisement

Two 15-year-olds hit by vehicle while crossing the street

(Source: Gray News)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two 15-year-olds were hit by a vehicle while crossing the street.

The accident happened at around 3:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of 9th Ave. North and North 25th St in Grand Forks. Police say Lisa Yeip was driving along North 25th Street when she failed to yield to the teens who were crossing the street.

They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Yeip was cited for failure to yield at a controlled intersection.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible Home Explosion
Firefighters respond to possible explosion at a South Fargo home
Multiple deaths reported after plane crashes into home in Victoria, MN
Morrison Street in West Fargo
Neighbors react to reported West Fargo stabbing
Police lights graphic
Fargo Police shut down part of DT Fargo for suicide call
A police car.
Manslaughter charge dropped against Fargo man

Latest News

The festival will open with Florida Georgia Line tonight, Dierks Bentley on Friday, August 6th...
Over 300 calls for law enforcement at WE Fest
6:00PM Sports - August 9
6:00PM Sports - August 9
6:00PM News August 9 - Part 3
6:00PM News August 9 - Part 3
6:00PM News August 9 - Part 2
6:00PM News August 9 - Part 2