Two 15-year-olds hit by vehicle while crossing the street

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two 15-year-olds were hit by a vehicle while crossing the street.

The accident happened at around 3:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of 9th Ave. North and North 25th St in Grand Forks. Police say Lisa Yeip was driving along North 25th Street when she failed to yield to the teens who were crossing the street.

They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Yeip was cited for failure to yield at a controlled intersection.

