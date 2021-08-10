Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s time to stuff the bus in Grand Forks.

If you’re out back-to-school shopping, the Salvation Army is asking you to grab a couple of extra note books or packs of pencils to help students and families heading into the new school year.

Tuesday and Wednesday, the Salvation Army will have the bus at Hugo’s on Washington Street and 17th Avenue. You can stop by with school supplies from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. both days and help students in the Grand Forks area start the new year off right.

