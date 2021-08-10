Small Plane Crashes in West Fargo, Pilot Trapped

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Fire Department is on the scene of a small, single engine plane crash north of 12th Avenue in West Fargo, just north of Bonanzaville. A pilot is currently trapped inside with unknown injuries at this time. Our crew on the scene is reporting seeing an ambulance leave with lights and sirens. City leaders are setting up a media staging area. Stick with Valley News Live for the latest on this developing story.

