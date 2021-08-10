Advertisement

Providing live music to your Tuesday nights at Broadway Square

The Fargo-Moorhead Area Youth Symphony and Orchestra will perform tonight from 7:00pm to 9:00pm. These events are free and open to the public.
The Fargo-Moorhead Area Youth Symphony and Orchestra will perform tonight from 7:00pm to...
The Fargo-Moorhead Area Youth Symphony and Orchestra will perform tonight from 7:00pm to 9:00pm. These events are free and open to the public.(Broadway Square)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Live music is making its way to Broadway Square tonight. The Fargo-Moorhead Area Youth Symphony and Orchestra will start the performance tonight.

Local music will make its way to Broadway Square every Tuesday evening from 7:00pm to 9:00pm. These events are free and open to the public. Attendees are welcome to bring snacks and grab one of their café chairs scattered around The Square. Attendees can also bring a blanket and find the perfect spot on their Leisure Lawn.

Here is the full schedule for Music at the Square:

· 8/10 - 7:00 to 9:00 pm: The Fargo Moorhead Symphony Orchestra and the Fargo-Moorhead Area Youth Symphonies

· 8/24 - 7:00 to 9:00 pm: Sounding Fathers - album release concert

· 9/07 - 7:00 to 9:00 pm: Duly Noted

· 9/21 - 7:00 to 9:00 pm: Annabelle Maher

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
Fargo Police shut down part of DT Fargo for suicide call
A police car.
Manslaughter charge dropped against Fargo man
Heavy Police Presence I94E
Police Presence Backs Up Traffic on I94 E
Road construction
Man injured after going around road closed signs, crashing into construction
Arrests made in connection to recent shootings
Man life-flighted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in crash near Fordville; faces charges for DUI

Latest News

HOME VANDALISM
Vandals steal copper parts from beneath a Horace home
Let Parents Decide That Picnic
Local Parents Band Together, Calling For Change
10:00PM News August 9- Part 3
10:00PM News August 9- Part 3
10:00PM News August 9- Part 1
10:00PM News August 9- Part 1