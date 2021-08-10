Providing live music to your Tuesday nights at Broadway Square

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Live music is making its way to Broadway Square tonight. The Fargo-Moorhead Area Youth Symphony and Orchestra will start the performance tonight.

Local music will make its way to Broadway Square every Tuesday evening from 7:00pm to 9:00pm. These events are free and open to the public. Attendees are welcome to bring snacks and grab one of their café chairs scattered around The Square. Attendees can also bring a blanket and find the perfect spot on their Leisure Lawn.

Here is the full schedule for Music at the Square:

· 8/10 - 7:00 to 9:00 pm: The Fargo Moorhead Symphony Orchestra and the Fargo-Moorhead Area Youth Symphonies

· 8/24 - 7:00 to 9:00 pm: Sounding Fathers - album release concert

· 9/07 - 7:00 to 9:00 pm: Duly Noted

· 9/21 - 7:00 to 9:00 pm: Annabelle Maher

