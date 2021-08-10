Advertisement

NDT - Why Preschool is so Important - August 10

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dr. Stephanie Hanson is a Pediatrician at Sanford Health. She joins us to talk about why parents should starting thinking about their three-to-six year olds going to preschool.

Some benefits to having your child in preschool include learning their letters and numbers at their own pace through fun, interesting games and activities. Preschool can also help kids learn how to act in a group or in a classroom setting.

