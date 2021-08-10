Advertisement

NDT - S'more Brews Please Event - August 10

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 10, 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Girl Scouts are celebrating a traditional campfire favorite this week. The community is invited to attend the S’more Brews Please event happening at Drekker Brewing Company and Brewhalla on Thursday, August 12.

The doors open at 5:00 p.m. and people can enjoy hors d’oeuvres, a limited edition specialty s’mores stout brew, a silent auction and a patio campfire with a s’mores station.

Tickets are $30 and you can purchase them HERE.

