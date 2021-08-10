NDT - OK Tire Mobile Service - August 10

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - OK Tire Store’s new Mobile Tire Service can come to you to provide tire service at your convenience. Services provided currently through the Mobile Tire Service Vehicle include flat tire repair and new tire installation.

Who can utilize the Mobile Tire Service?

Businesses; Commercial, Industrial, Home Businesses

Shops

Parking Lots

Residential Owners

Homes, Residential Neighborhoods

Workplaces

The Mobile Tire Service can work on all makes and models of cars, trucks and SUV’s, as well as light and mid-sized trailers. To schedule an appointment, call or text 701-235-6525 email mobiletire@oktireinc.com, or visit the OK Tire website for more information and a contact form.

When you make an appointment, you’ll need to provide a photo of the tire and tire size, a photo or description of the vehicle (make and model), and a photo of the license plate.

Here are a few things to keep in mind prior to your appointment:

You’ll receive an appointment confirmation phone call 24 hours prior to appointment with further instructions on appointment and confirmation of location, services provided and further details.

15 minutes prior to appointment; technician will call customer to notify of arrival time.

If customer is unavailable, prior arrangements of key exchange will be made.

Park in an open area for easy access.

Technician will have work order on hand with prearranged services to perform.

When technician arrives, what is the process to perform the Mobile Tire Service?

Technician will surround work area with orange safety cones

Technician will meet customer and exchange keys; or prior arrangements made of keys

Technicians will then start to perform work scheduled;

Flat Tire Repair

Jack up tire/vehicle

Dismount Tire from vehicle

Patch and Repair Tire inside the Mobile Tire Service Vehicle with prior equipment.

New Tire Installation

Technicians will have new replacement tires in service vehicle prior to arrival

Jack up vehicle

Remove old tires

Demount with Tire Machine inside the Mobile Tire Service Vehicle

Mount and seal Rims and new tires

Balance Tires

Install new tires and rims back onto vehicle or trailer

Tighten Lug Nuts

When work is completed, technician will return the keys to the owner of the vehicle or have made prior arrangements.

Customer will receive a text message or email with payment instructions from Mobile Tire Service Team, with completed work order.

Other things to note about the Mobile Tire Service unit:

Depending on the service being performed, please allow 1-4 hours for adequate time to complete services requested.

Appointments must be pre-scheduled with Mobile Tire Sales team

Emergency services are not available at this time.

Scheduled service times include; Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm

Mobile Tire Service provides service UP TO 35 miles of Fargo -Main Ave location.

First 15 miles of travel is FREE

Mileage Travel rates may apply after 15 miles up to 35 miles of service area.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.