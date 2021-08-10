NDT - Busy Summer and Fall at Bluestem - August 10

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Trollwood’s Mainstage Musical, Cinderella, is done for the season, but they’ve planned two virtual performances where you can still catch the show. You can get tickets for the virtual Cinderella Monday, August 16 and Tuesday, August 17.

Trollwood isn’t all that’s happening at the Moorhead venue, their 2021 concert series has some great acts throughout August and September.

August 12: Cody Johnson

August 13: Seether with P.O.D. & From Ashes to New

August 15: Cole Swindell with Jon Langston

August 28 & 29: Sister Cities Smokeout

September 12: The Avett Brothers

September 23: NEEDTOBREATHE

Learn more at the Bluestem Amphitheater website.

