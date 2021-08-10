NDT - Busy Summer and Fall at Bluestem - August 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Trollwood’s Mainstage Musical, Cinderella, is done for the season, but they’ve planned two virtual performances where you can still catch the show. You can get tickets for the virtual Cinderella Monday, August 16 and Tuesday, August 17.
Trollwood isn’t all that’s happening at the Moorhead venue, their 2021 concert series has some great acts throughout August and September.
- August 12: Cody Johnson
- August 13: Seether with P.O.D. & From Ashes to New
- August 15: Cole Swindell with Jon Langston
- August 28 & 29: Sister Cities Smokeout
- September 12: The Avett Brothers
- September 23: NEEDTOBREATHE
Learn more at the Bluestem Amphitheater website.
Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.