NDT - AARP on Lottery and Sweepstakes Scams - August 10

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sweepstakes and lottery scams have been around for a long time, and they’re still going strong. In 2020, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) received more than 116,000 reports of fraud involving prizes, sweepstakes and lotteries that swindled the unwary out of $166 million.

AARP State Director Josh Askvig talks about people should be aware of, warning signs to look out for, and what people should do if they think they’re being scammed.

