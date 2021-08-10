NDSU’s Hankey Named to Butkus Award Watch List
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Atheletics) - The Butkus Award® honoring the nation’s best linebackers recently kicked off its 37th annual selection process by announcing its collegiate and high school preseason watch lists. North Dakota State’s Jackson Hankey was the only nominee from the Football Championship Subdivision and one of only five mid-major players on the list.
Hankey, a senior from Park River, N.D., was NDSU’s leading tackler last season with 72 total stops. He had 2.5 tackles for loss, assisted on one sack, broke up three passes and had two quarterback hurries. Hankey registered a career-high 17 tackles as a sophomore in the 2019 national championship victory over James Madison and was the NCAA Elite 90 award winner for his academic success in agricultural economics. He was a CoSIDA Academic All-American® in 2019.
Former NDSU linebacker Nick DeLuca was named to the Butkus Award preseason watch list in 2016.
Each watch list contains 51 linebackers, mirroring the legendary “51” pro jersey associated with the Award’s namesake Dick Butkus, who was recognized by NFL Films as the best defensive player in football history. The Collegiate Butkus Award watch list includes candidates from 51 universities, including returning finalist Devin Lloyd of Utah and five returning semi-finalists. The High School Butkus Award watch list includes candidates from 51 secondary schools across 26 states, with Texas (6), Georgia (5) and Florida (4) fielding the most candidates. Semi-finalists are expected to be named Nov. 1, finalists Nov. 22, and winners on or before Dec. 7. Appearing on the watch list is not a requirement to win the award. The 2020 Butkus Award winners:
- Collegiate: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame (now Cleveland Browns)
- High School: Prince Kollie, David Crockett, Jonesborough, Tenn. (now Notre Dame)
Formed in 1985, the Butkus Award honors linebackers at three levels while supporting causes important to the Butkus family. Causes include Butkus Takes Heart™ initiative encouraging early cardiovascular screening among adults, and the I Play Clean® initiative encouraging athletes to train naturally without performance-enhancing drugs. The Butkus Award is partnering with Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage to celebrate Butkus Award winners. The event is scheduled Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Contact the Butkus Foundation for ticket and sponsorship information. The Butkus Award® is presented by the Butkus Foundation and selected by a 51-member expert panel of coaches, scouts and journalists. The award is part of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) which encompasses college football’s most prestigious awards. NCFAA’s 25 awards have honored more than 800 recipients since 1935. Visit www.NCFAA.org for more information.
2021 Butkus Award Collegiate Watch List
Blaze Alldredge, Missouri
Christopher Allen, Alabama
Will Anderson, Alabama
Adam Anderson, Georgia
Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma
Chris Bergin, Northwestern
Terrel Bernard, Baylor
Nik Bonnito, Oklahoma
Damone Clark, LSU
Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Olakunle Fatukasi, Rutgers
Amari Gainer, Florida State
Jeremiah Gemmel, North Carolina
Jackson Hankey, North Dakota State
Jake Hansen, Illinois
Aaron Hansford, Texas A&M
Christian Harris, Alabama
Lakia Henry, Mississippi
Nick Jackson, Virginia
Drake Jackson, USC
Mikel Jones, Syracuse
Nate Landman, Colorado
Devin Lloyd, Utah
Jesse Luketa, Penn State
Carlton Martial, Troy
Zakoby McClain, Auburn
Micah McFadden, Indiana
Ventrell Miller, Florida
Grant Morgan, Arkansas
Chad Muma, Wyoming
Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt
Demarvion Overshown, Texas
James Patterson, Buffalo
Bumper Pool, Arkansas
Avery Roberts, Oregon State
Merlin Robertson, Arizona State
Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State
Mike Rose, Iowa State
Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin
Colin Schooler, Texas Tech
Noah Sewell, Oregon
James Skalski, Clemson
Brandon Smith, Penn State
Baylon Spector, Clemson
Jordan Strachan, South Carolina
Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington
Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington
Quay Walker, Georgia
Payton Wilgar, BYU
Sam Williams, Mississippi
Payton Wilson, North Carolina State
