NDSU No. 4 in Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - North Dakota State is fourth in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25 poll selected by a national media panel and announced Monday, Aug. 9.

Defending national champion Sam Houston is ranked No. 1 with 39 first-place votes, James Madison is No. 2 with eight first-place votes, and national runner-up South Dakota State is ranked third with three first-place votes.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference has six teams in the preseason poll including No. 7 Southern Illinois, No. 8 North Dakota, No. 21 Northern Iowa and No. 24 Missouri State.NDSU is scheduled to open the season at home Saturday, Sept. 4, against Albany.

2021 Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25

Team (First-Place Votes)

1. Sam Houston (39)

2. James Madison (8)

3. South Dakota State (3)

4. North Dakota State

5. Delaware

6. Weber State

7. Southern Illinois

8. North Dakota

9. Montana

10. Jacksonville State

11. Eastern Washington

12. Montana State

13. Monmouth

14. Central Arkansas

15. Southeastern Louisiana

16. Villanova

17. VMI

18. Chattanooga

19. Kennesaw State

20. Austin Peay

21. Northern Iowa

22. Nicholls

23. UC Davis

24. Missouri State

25. North Carolina A&T

Others receiving votes: Murray State (5-2) 157, Richmond (3-1) 113, East Tennessee State (4-2) 99, Sacramento State (2019: 9-4) 57, Alabama A&M (5-0) 49, Florida A&M (2019: 9-2) 47, New Hampshire (0-1) 42, Alcorn State (2019: 9-4) 35, Holy Cross (3-1) 22, Samford (4-3) 20, Incarnate Word (3-3) 19, Sacred Heart (3-2) 17, Albany (1-3) 14, Illinois State (1-3) 10, Rhode Island (2-1) 10, South Carolina State (3-1) 10, Stephen F. Austin (6-4) 10, Duquesne (4-1) 4, Southeast Missouri (4-4) 3.

