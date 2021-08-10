NDSU No. 4 in Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - North Dakota State is fourth in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25 poll selected by a national media panel and announced Monday, Aug. 9.
Defending national champion Sam Houston is ranked No. 1 with 39 first-place votes, James Madison is No. 2 with eight first-place votes, and national runner-up South Dakota State is ranked third with three first-place votes.
The Missouri Valley Football Conference has six teams in the preseason poll including No. 7 Southern Illinois, No. 8 North Dakota, No. 21 Northern Iowa and No. 24 Missouri State.NDSU is scheduled to open the season at home Saturday, Sept. 4, against Albany.
2021 Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25
Team (First-Place Votes)
1. Sam Houston (39)
2. James Madison (8)
3. South Dakota State (3)
4. North Dakota State
5. Delaware
6. Weber State
7. Southern Illinois
8. North Dakota
9. Montana
10. Jacksonville State
11. Eastern Washington
12. Montana State
13. Monmouth
14. Central Arkansas
15. Southeastern Louisiana
16. Villanova
17. VMI
18. Chattanooga
19. Kennesaw State
20. Austin Peay
21. Northern Iowa
22. Nicholls
23. UC Davis
24. Missouri State
25. North Carolina A&T
Others receiving votes: Murray State (5-2) 157, Richmond (3-1) 113, East Tennessee State (4-2) 99, Sacramento State (2019: 9-4) 57, Alabama A&M (5-0) 49, Florida A&M (2019: 9-2) 47, New Hampshire (0-1) 42, Alcorn State (2019: 9-4) 35, Holy Cross (3-1) 22, Samford (4-3) 20, Incarnate Word (3-3) 19, Sacred Heart (3-2) 17, Albany (1-3) 14, Illinois State (1-3) 10, Rhode Island (2-1) 10, South Carolina State (3-1) 10, Stephen F. Austin (6-4) 10, Duquesne (4-1) 4, Southeast Missouri (4-4) 3.
