Luke Lind named AA pitcher of the week

FARGO, N.D. (FM RedHawks) - The American Association of Professional Baseball named RedHawks left-handed pitcher Luke Lind as the Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week, for the week of August 2 to August 8. This is the first time Lind has earned American Association weekly honors. Pointstreak is the official statistician of the American Association.

Lind went 2-0 in four appearances over the last week, totaling 7.0 innings of scoreless baseball while only allowing one hit. He struck out 12 batters in that span and walked none. The North Dakota State alumnus has not walked a batter or given up a run in his last seven outings.

The lefty limited opponents to a .043 batting average for the week and posted a 0.14 WHIP — both marks were the best in the American Association during the span.

Luke Lind is in his third season of professional baseball and first in independent baseball after playing two seasons in the Los Angeles Angels farm system. He reached Advanced-A with the Inland Empire 66ers in 2019, his most recent professional season. He made 35 appearances in 2019 split between Inland Empire and the Single-A Burlington Bees, going 4-5 with a 3.16 ERA and 69 strikeouts to 25 walks in 57.0 innings pitched with a 1.333 WHIP. He made his pro debut on June 26, 2017 for the AZL Angels (game time temperature for his pro debut was 108 degrees) in Tempe, Ariz. Over his two seasons with the Angels organization, Lind averaged 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings pitched. He missed the 2018 season with an oblique injury. He was released by the Angels organization one June 5, 2020.

The North Dakota State alumnus signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Angels on June 21, 2017 after playing four seasons for the Bison. He tied the NDSU single season strikeout record in 2017 as a senior with 92 punchouts in 82.2 innings pitched while going 5-4 with a 4.79 ERA and only 24 walks in 82.2 innings pitched. Lind threw two complete-game shutouts and tossed NDSU’s first one-hitter since 2002 at South Dakota State on April 28, 2017. He held opponents to a .230 batting average over his collegiate career. He went 4-2 with a 5.01 ERA in 13 appearances as a junior in 2016 and had a strikeout to walk ratio of 25 to 16 in 23.1 innings of work. In 2015, Lind appeared in six games out of the bullpen, throwing 9.1 innings on the mound with a 5.79 ERA. He played in 20 games as a freshman in 2014, but did not pitch. Lind majored in University Studies.

Lind played high school baseball for Eden Prairie High School in the Twin Cities suburbs. He was a three-year starter and two-time letter winner for the Eagles and helped them to a third-place finish at the 2012 MSHSL Class AAA State Baseball Tournament. He batted .350 with 13 home runs and drove in 26 runs in 46 games for the 2013 Eden Prairie American Legion team and was named the Fred Wannamaker Outstanding Tournament Player after helping his team to the Minnesota state championship. Also played hockey at Eden Prairie. Son of Roger and Lori Lind. His dad, Roger, was inducted into the Concordia-St. Paul Hall of Fame for football and baseball in 2010.

