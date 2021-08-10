Local Parents Band Together, Calling For Change

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dozens of families from across the Valley are banding together -- pushing for parents to be more involved in how school districts handle a variety of issues.

The “Let Parents Decide That” group hosted a picnic at Armour Park in West Fargo tonight featuring speakers from across the state including Breathe Free ND and the Midwest Health Coalition.

They say they’re advocating for their children, and they want more of a say in how school districts are making decisions-- like re-instating mask mandates.

“Medical devices come with medical consent, and medical consent in the case of children can only be given by parents. We believe that right has been stripped of parents last year, and we don’t want that to happen again this year,” says Callie Schmidt, with the Let Parents Decide That group.

“You look at a public school, and you look at prison right now, and there’s not much of a difference. Stand on this dot. Don’t touch your mask. Don’t talk to your friend. Isolate. Social distance. Don’t touch anything. It’s not a learning environment, and it’s scary,” says Allie Ollenburger, a Fargo mother of two.

Group leaders say they’re hoping to equip parents with tools to take whatever their concerns are back to their individual districts. The group plans to be at Fargo’s school board meeting tomorrow night.

