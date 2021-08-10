Hunger Free ND Garden Project seeks produce donations

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Produce growers across the state are being asked to donate extra fruits and vegetables to help out hungry North Dakotans as part of the Hunger Free ND Garden Project.

A map of drop-off points for produce is available on the North Dakota Department of Agriculture website’s Hunger Free ND Garden Project page or by contacting the department at (701) 328-2231, 800-242-7535 or ndda@nd.gov.

Food pantries that want to be added to the list may contact Kristine Kostuck, local foods marketing specialist, at 701-328-2659 or krkostuck@nd.gov; or may visit https://www.nd.gov/ndda/produce-donation-sites.

The Hunger Free ND Garden Project has recorded volunteer donations of more than 3.4 million pounds of fresh produce to food pantries, soup kitchens, and other charitable community programs since the program started in 2010.

