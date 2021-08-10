Advertisement

Gov. Burgum requesting federal help for ND disasters

File photo of Gov. Burgum
File photo of Gov. Burgum(kfyr)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Gov. Doug Burgum has requested federal help for counties dealing with recent storms that caused more than $2 million in damage to roads and other infrastructure.

The storms during the second week of June produced tornadoes and up to baseball-sized hail, caused flooding and included damaging winds of up to 93 mph.

Burgum is asking that the Federal Emergency Management Agency issued a major disaster declaration for eight counties: Burke, Divide, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, LaMoure, Sioux and Williams.

If granted, a presidential declaration would unlock FEMA public assistance to help cities, counties and townships pay for the costs of repairing roads and other infrastructure.

