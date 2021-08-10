Breezy & sunny Tuesday with more (light) rain possible tonight

TUESDAY- WEDNESDAY: A few showers or storms may linger into Tuesday - mainly to the south and east of Fargo. Breezy with sunshine returning behind the cold front. Tonight, a second cold front will bring a chance for some light rain showers overnight from northwest to southeast through early morning. High temperatures will be cooler both days - mainly in the upper 70s to low 80s.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Hazy and sunny skies continue to round out the work week. Thursday and Friday looks a touch cooler again with highs near 80 behind a cool front.

SATURDAY - MONDAY: Temperatures warming back up into the mid to upper 80s along with mostly sunny skies for the weekend. Things stay quiet and warm on Monday, with highs in the mid-80s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Cooler. Chance of some light rain showers later tonight. High: 81.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Hazy. Low: 64. High: 83.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hazy. Low: 60. High: 78.

FRIDAY: Sunshine. Hazy. Low: 56. High: 79.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Low: 58. High: 83.

SUNDAY: Sunny. Low: 61. High: 88.

MONDAY: Sunny. Low: 64. HIgh: 86.

