Fargo Park District seeking input on renovations for the Island Park Pool

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The public has a chance to help shape the future of the Island Park Pool. The Fargo Park District is seeking input on renovations for the pool.

In October 2020, the Park District completed Phase 1 and gathered surveys from residents, pool user groups, and other interested parties. Since Phase 1 was completed, the Park District learned that more people and other stakeholders wanted the opportunity to provide additional feedback that may or may not have been included during this phase.

The purpose of Phase 2 Public Engagement is to achieve the following objectives in collaboration with the public and Island Park Pool stakeholders:

• Provide further and greater opportunity for input and comments.

• Seek to receive more specific or detailed information, ideas, and community needs, beyond what was learned in Phase 1.

• Provide a deeper level of outreach to adjacent neighborhoods, districts, and citizen stakeholder groups.

• Provide further detailed information to the Fargo Park Board and Park staff for decisions based on the project scope, program, and adjustments to budget if practical.

You can complete the survey by clicking here. The survey closes on August 30.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.