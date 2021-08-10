Advertisement

UPDATE: Pilot identified in fatal crop spraying plane crash Tuesday in Emmons County

(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT
UPDATE: The pilot was 63-year-old Michel Gunia of Linton, N.D. who suffered fatal injuries during the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A pilot died in a small engine plane crash Tuesday morning around 7:40 a.m.

A crop spraying plane actively engaged in spraying struck a high voltage transmission line near Strasburg, ND causing disabling damage to the aircraft. The plane then crashed into a field near the intersection of 7th Avenue and 92nd Street SE.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol and the FAA with the assistance of the Emmons County Sheriff’s office.

