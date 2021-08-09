Virtual viewings of Trollwood’s performance of “Cinderella”

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Trollwood Performing Arts School will be offering virtual performances of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

Streaming passes can be found here and tickets are $40 each. Showings will be Monday, August 16 and Tuesday, August 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Trollwood Performing Arts School acquired the extended virtual streaming rights to this production to accommodate audience members who missed shows due to weather and air quality cancellations.

