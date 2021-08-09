Advertisement

Virtual viewings of Trollwood’s performance of “Cinderella”

Trollwood Cinderella
Trollwood Cinderella(Fargo Public Schools)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Trollwood Performing Arts School will be offering virtual performances of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

Streaming passes can be found here and tickets are $40 each. Showings will be Monday, August 16 and Tuesday, August 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Trollwood Performing Arts School acquired the extended virtual streaming rights to this production to accommodate audience members who missed shows due to weather and air quality cancellations.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible Home Explosion
Firefighters respond to possible explosion at a South Fargo home
Multiple deaths reported after plane crashes into home in Victoria, MN
Morrison Street in West Fargo
Neighbors react to reported West Fargo stabbing
Police lights graphic
Fargo Police shut down part of DT Fargo for suicide call
Motorcycle Crash generic
Two injured in motorcycle crash, trying to avoid dog

Latest News

Fire on Monday, March 22 at 92 NP Avenue in Fargo.
Teen gets community service, probation for role in Mid-America Steel fire
NDT - Toast Opens in Fergus Falls - August 9
NDT - Toast Opens in Fergus Falls - August 9
NDT - Butler Machinery Part 2 - August 9
NDT - Butler Machinery Part 2 - August 9
NDT - Butler Machinery Part 1 - August 9
NDT - Butler Machinery Part 1 - August 9