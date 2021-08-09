Advertisement

UND becomes first participant in the Space Force’s University Partnership program

UND & the Space Force
UND & the Space Force(KFYR)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday, the University of North Dakota became the first participant in the United States Space Force’s University Partnership program.

Chief of Space Operations General John Raymond met with UND President Andrew Armacost, Senator John Hoeven, and Senator Kevin Cramer at the school to sign the memorandum of understanding between the two organizations today.

According to releases from the senators, the Space Force will work with UND to recruit, educate, develop and retain a workforce. The program also provides students opportunities for education and research.

In a statement, Senator Hoeven said, “Our state will be helping in another critical way to secure our country’s interests in space. We’ve worked to build a premier aerospace and UAS industry in North Dakota, and time and again, we’ve been able to leverage that expertise at UND.”

Senator Cramer released a statement saying, “The University Partnership Program will give students in our state a chance to be on the frontlines of meeting the nation’s urgent space needs.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible Home Explosion
Firefighters respond to possible explosion at a South Fargo home
Multiple deaths reported after plane crashes into home in Victoria, MN
Morrison Street in West Fargo
Neighbors react to reported West Fargo stabbing
Police lights graphic
Fargo Police shut down part of DT Fargo for suicide call
Motorcycle Crash generic
Two injured in motorcycle crash, trying to avoid dog

Latest News

Russell Kolins takes the stand
Trial: Expert says fatal punch was predictable, HoDo staff could have prevented it
5:00PM News August 9 - Part 3
5:00PM News August 9 - Part 3
5:00PM News August 9 - Part 1
5:00PM News August 9 - Part 1
5:00PM Weather - August 9
5:00PM Weather - August 9
5:00PM News August 9 - Part 2
5:00PM News August 9 - Part 2