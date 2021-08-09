Trial: Expert says fatal punch was predictable, HoDo staff could have prevented it

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The civil trial against a popular downtown Fargo bar and restaurant continued today with one expert taking the stand and stating staff could have prevented the deadly outcome of a May 2017 fight outside the business’s doors.

45-year-old Jamie Grant and Christopher Sang were punched by Darren Patterson on the night of May 27, 2017 by Darren Patterson.

Grant died nine days later from his injuries. Sang suffered a traumatic brain injury. Sang and Grant’s wife, Jennifer are suing the HoDo for over $2.5 million.

Predictable and preventable were two words used time and time again today by one expert witness who states the Hotel Donaldson could have stopped the fatal fight from happening outside its door.

”Mr. Patterson was given the opportunity to do what he did by the HoDo staff. That’s the bottom line. They had no tools to work with. They could have prevented this because it was preventable,” Russell Kolins, a security expert said.

Kolins stated what happened that May night could have been prevented if the Hotel Donaldson would have properly trained its staff.

Kolins says a risk assessment should have been done at the bar, which would have created specific policies and procedures on what to do when it comes to things like altercations between customers.

He says while it was good that HoDo staff broke Patterson away from the Grants and Sang, as well as called 911, that wasn’t enough. Kollins says staff shouldn’t have kicked both parties out shortly after one another because of Patteron’s alleged comments of wanting to ‘take it outside,’ on top of Fargo Police officers just minutes from arriving.

”Had the staff been trained and had the staff had policies and procedures to follow, they would have had a plan put together and responded according to that plan. They didn’t have that,” Kolins told the jury.

Kolins stated the failure of the hotel to train its staff to take all of those factors into consideration was a ‘recipe for disaster.’

”We wouldn’t be sitting here if the HoDo staff didn’t give Mr. Patterson the opportunity. The other party should have never been removed or put out in what I call the lion’s den outside with Mr. Patterson still in the area,” Kolins said.

A motion made by the Hotel Donaldson’s attorney this afternoon stated there was not enough evidence to find the hotel and restaurant responsible for what unfolded on the public sidewalk that night. However, a Cass County judge denied the motion.

The defense is expected to call its one and only expert witness Tuesday morning before handing the case over the jury.

