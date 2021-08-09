Advertisement

Sheyenne Street sees more completion and more road closures

City crews have worked on sidewalk preparations and underground utilities. This week, Sheyenne Street will be closed from 4th Avenue East to 2nd Avenue West.
City crews have worked on sidewalk preparations and underground utilities. This week, Sheyenne...
City crews have worked on sidewalk preparations and underground utilities. This week, Sheyenne Street will be closed from 4th Avenue East to 2nd Avenue West.(Brian Sherrod, KVLY)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of West Fargo is hosting a public meeting to discuss an update with the North Sheyenne Street Urban Corridor Reconstruction Project.

So far, crews have worked on sidewalk preparations and underground utilities with phase two this week. The parking lanes have been stripped in phase one which is now open to traffic.

With new road closures, Sheyenne Street will be closed from 4th Avenue East to 2nd Avenue West. Traffic will detour to Sukut Street and Morrison Street for local access. 9th Street East will be open for traffic between Main Avenue and 13th Avenue. Phase two continues to be on schedule.

There will be an online public update at 11:30am on Tuesday, August 10th.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible Home Explosion
Firefighters respond to possible explosion at a South Fargo home
Multiple deaths reported after plane crashes into home in Victoria, MN
Morrison Street in West Fargo
Neighbors react to reported West Fargo stabbing
Motorcycle Crash generic
Two injured in motorcycle crash, trying to avoid dog
HAY BALE FIRE ON I-29
Straw bales catch on fire while being hauled by semi traveling on I-29

Latest News

Police lights graphic
Fargo Police shut down part of DT Fargo for suicide call
Arrests made in connection to recent shootings
Man life-flighted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in crash near Fordville; faces charges for DUI
MSUM student gets COVID-19 vaccine
Clay County Public Health and MSUM team up to get more college students vaccinated
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday- Part 3 August 08, 2021
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday- Part 3 August 08, 2021