Sheyenne Street sees more completion and more road closures

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of West Fargo is hosting a public meeting to discuss an update with the North Sheyenne Street Urban Corridor Reconstruction Project.

So far, crews have worked on sidewalk preparations and underground utilities with phase two this week. The parking lanes have been stripped in phase one which is now open to traffic.

With new road closures, Sheyenne Street will be closed from 4th Avenue East to 2nd Avenue West. Traffic will detour to Sukut Street and Morrison Street for local access. 9th Street East will be open for traffic between Main Avenue and 13th Avenue. Phase two continues to be on schedule.

There will be an online public update at 11:30am on Tuesday, August 10th.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.