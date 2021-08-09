Advertisement

Over 300 calls for law enforcement at WE Fest

By Anna Johnson
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKER COUNTY, MN (Valley News Live) - WeFest saw over 300 calls to law enforcement from August 5th-7th during their annual festival in Detroit Lakes. The calls included 205 911 hang-up calls, 23 medical assists, 11 disorderly calls, 4 thefts, 1 sexual assault and a variety of other reports from a missing person to property damage. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office made 14 arrests that were directly related to WE Fest.

