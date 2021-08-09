Advertisement

Official: Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is the busiest in years

People pour in from all over the nation
People pour in from all over the nation(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (AP)- Law enforcement officials say the first few days of this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally have been among the busiest they’ve seen. Some 700,000 people are expected to celebrate their enthusiasm for motorcycles at the 10-day event that kicked off Friday.

Law enforcement in Sturgis and Meade County say their calls for service during the first few days are up dramatically compared to previous years. Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater says officers have issued 207 violations for open containers of alcohol since the rally began.

Participants need a special souvenir cup to drink wine and beer in certain downtown areas.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible Home Explosion
Firefighters respond to possible explosion at a South Fargo home
Multiple deaths reported after plane crashes into home in Victoria, MN
Morrison Street in West Fargo
Neighbors react to reported West Fargo stabbing
Police lights graphic
Fargo Police shut down part of DT Fargo for suicide call
Motorcycle Crash generic
Two injured in motorcycle crash, trying to avoid dog

Latest News

Heavy Police Presence I94E
Police Presence Backs Up Traffic on I94 E
Fire on Monday, March 22 at 92 NP Avenue in Fargo.
Teen gets community service, probation for role in Mid-America Steel fire
Trollwood Cinderella
Virtual viewings of Trollwood’s performance of “Cinderella”
NDT - Toast Opens in Fergus Falls - August 9
NDT - Toast Opens in Fergus Falls - August 9