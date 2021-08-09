NDT - Northern Plains Botanic Gardens - August 9

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Park District has six acres of land in north Fargo dedicated to different types of beautiful Gardens. You can enjoy a hummingbird patio, Japanese dry garden, butterfly garden, rain garden, woodland garden, children’s garden and edible forest.

The area is kept up by volunteers with The Northern Plains Botanic Garden Society. It’s all located at Yunker Park at 1211 28th Avenue North in Fargo.

Click here to learn more about it or to take a virtual tour.

