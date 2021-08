FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Addie’s Royal Cupcake Stand is back on Tuesday, August 10, to help a young girl’s dream come true.

Money raised will go to the Sunshine Foundation. If you’d like to help, go to First International Bank & Trust at 800 30th Avenue South in Moorhead on Tuesday bewteen 3:00-5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.