Man life-flighted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in crash near Fordville; faces charges for DUI

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 28-year-old man is now facing charges for DUI after a crash in Walsh County near Fordville on Saturday around 8 p.m.

The driver was identified as Nicholas Lundquist of Langdon.

Lundquist was heading west on County Road 19 when he crossed over into the eastbound lane of traffic.

The driver then hit a bridge guardrail and suffered serious injuries.

Lundquist was life-flighted to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

The crash is still under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

