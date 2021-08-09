Advertisement

Man life-flighted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in crash near Fordville; faces charges for DUI

Arrests made in connection to recent shootings
Arrests made in connection to recent shootings
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 28-year-old man is now facing charges for DUI after a crash in Walsh County near Fordville on Saturday around 8 p.m.

The driver was identified as Nicholas Lundquist of Langdon.

Lundquist was heading west on County Road 19 when he crossed over into the eastbound lane of traffic.

The driver then hit a bridge guardrail and suffered serious injuries.

Lundquist was life-flighted to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

The crash is still under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Huus
Update: Boy fighting for his life after serious crash has died; Thousands raised on GofundMe
Possible Home Explosion
Firefighters respond to possible explosion at a South Fargo home
HAY BALE FIRE ON I-29
Straw bales catch on fire while being hauled by semi traveling on I-29
Morrison Street in West Fargo
Neighbors react to reported West Fargo stabbing
Multiple deaths reported after plane crashes into home in Victoria, MN

Latest News

MSUM student gets COVID-19 vaccine
Clay County Public Health and MSUM team up to get more college students vaccinated
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday- Part 3 August 08, 2021
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday- Part 3 August 08, 2021
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday- Part 1 August 08, 2021
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday- Part 1 August 08, 2021
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday- Part 2 August 08, 2021
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday- Part 2 August 08, 2021