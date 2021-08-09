Man injured after going around road closed signs, crashing into construction
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEAR MENTOR, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A 72-year-old man is hurting after going around a road closed sign and crashing into the construction.
The Minnesota State Patrol says on Monday, Aug. 9 around 9 a.m., they got a report of a crash along Hwy. 32 near Mentor.
The crash report says Davey Mills from Crookston, MN went around the barricades and crashed into new concrete that was a different height than the old concrete.
Mills was hurt in the crash but is expected to be ok.
Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.