Major drug bust near Walker, MN lands two in jail

NEAR WALKER, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Two people are in jail following a major drug bust that turned up meth, marijuana and shroom candy bars.

The Cass County, MN Sheriff’s Department says it raided a home near Walker, MN on Friday, Aug. 6 for reports of drug dealing.

Authorities say they took in 104 grams of meth, 2,151 grams of marijuana, 141 grams of shrooms and 1,736 grams of shroom candy bars along with drug paraphernalia.

42-year-old Cory White and 19-year-old Deon’dre Gale, both of Walker, were arrested for controlled substance sales, possession, felon in possession of a firearm and child endangerment.

Money, guns and ammunition were also found in the raid and seized as evidence.

