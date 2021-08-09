Health care workers rally against vaccine requirement

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Health care professionals gathered on August 8 in front of Sanford Broadway Medical Building to speak out against local hospitals requiring workers get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We want the freedom to choose... We don’t want to be forced to have these vaccines that we don’t even know are safe yet.” said Essentia Health ER Nurse Dominique Martin.

The protest comes after both Sanford Health and Essentia Health announced they will require all employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Martin said she hasn’t gotten the vaccine yet because it hasn’t been approved by the FDA, and she thinks there needs to be more studies for long-term side affects.

“It’s not even FDA approved at this point…I support vaccines, but we need to know what we are putting into our bodies,” said Martin, “And I think that we have the right to choose whether to do that or not.”

She said she will not be getting the vaccine anytime soon. If she doesn’t get it by October 1, she is prepared to leave her job at Essentia Health.

“I definitely want to send a message to our employers that this is not okay.” Martin said.

Things got heated as 2 advocates for missing and murdered indigenous women and girls confronted the anti-COVID-19 vaccine group, but one woman said despite push back from some, several people have expressed their support.

Essential Health officials sent Valley News Live this message in response:

“Essentia Health respects our colleagues’ right to free speech. Many patients we are privileged to serve come to us with compromised immune systems and live with chronic diseases. We are called to protect these vulnerable patient populations from infections that can be devastating and deadly. As part of our Aspirational Aim of Zero Preventable Harm, to protect our patients, co-workers, and ourselves, we believe it is critically important that all who can receive the vaccine do so, especially health care workers whose duty it is to protect the vulnerable, elderly and critically ill. Patients want to know whether their care providers are vaccinated against COVID-19. We believe in being as transparent as possible and would like to be role models in demonstrating that vaccines have proven to be the safest way out of this pandemic.”

