Grand Forks Police alerting public about high risk sex offender

High Risk Sex Offender moves to Grand Forks(Valley News Live)
By Lisa Budeau
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Grand Forks Police are alerting the public to a high risk sex offender who is now living in the city.

Michael McGee, 34, is now living at 18 North Washington Street.

He is a Level III offender, which means he is at a high risk to reoffend.

McGee was convicted in 2003 of aggravated sexual assault. Police say McGee and an accomplice entered a woman’s bedroom and held her down and forcibly raped her.

McGee was 15 years old when he committed the offense.

McGee is an American Indian man. He is described as 5′11′', 215 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

