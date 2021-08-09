Clay County Public Health and MSUM team up to get more college students vaccinated

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Public Health held its first walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on MSUM campus as some students could begin moving in on August 8.

Public Health Nurse Cheryl Sapp said they had about 20 students, parents, staff and community members come get vaccinated.

“The more people we vaccinate the better chance we have of not having to go back to wearing masks again.”

Lydia Sipple, a junior at MSUM, took advantage of the clinic. She said she is happy to be back on campus and have in person classes this semester. She added she waited to get it after doing her own research.

“This is one of the first decisions I can make as an adult,” said Sipple, “I wanted to make sure I was doing it because I wanted to, not because I felt like I had to or people were telling me to. I did my own research and decided this is what I wanted.”

Sipple was excited to learn she was eligible for the $100 incentive for all Minnesota residents who get the first vaccine between July 30 and August 15.

Sapp said clinics like these work to make the vaccine available and convenient for community members.

“If we give one COVID shot today that’s one more person that’s vaccinated.”

Clay County Public Health will host more walk-in vaccine clinic on MSUM campus on August 12 from 3-7 p.m. and August 21 from 11-2 p.m.

