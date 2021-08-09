Car hits, kills man near Thief River Falls, MN

THIEF RIVER FALLS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after a car vs. pedestrian crash near Thief River Falls.

The Minnesota State Patrol says on Sunday, Aug. 8 around 3:30 a.m., they got a report of the crash on Hwy. 1 near 160th Ave.

The crash report says 61-year-old Edward Garza of Texas was walking in the center of the lane of oncoming traffic when he was hit.

The driver of the car involved is 21-year-old Tyler Brua of Thief River Falls.

The report says it’s unknown if alcohol was involved for either person.

