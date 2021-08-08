Vehicle hauling trailer with blown tire sparks fire in ditch along I-29 near Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A trailer being hauled by a vehicle on I-29 sparked a fire in a ditch Sunday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., NDHP officials say the vehicle hauling the trailer was traveling south on the interstate when a tire blew on the trailer.

As the vehicle continued on I-29, sparks from the wheel set a ditch on fire before the driver pulled over.

The sparks set off a fire in 3 different spots within the ditch for about three-quarters of a mile.

The driver was identified as Patrick Maloney.

Maloney was cited for operating an unsafe vehicle.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.