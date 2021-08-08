Advertisement

Police are investigating multiple shots fired near Bemidji apartment complex

A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bemidji Police are now investigating an incident after multiple gunshots were fired near an apartment complex Saturday night.

Authorities were called to 2800 Ridgeway Avenue NW, shortly before 7:30 p.m., for a report of shots fired outside the building.

When officers arrived, a 47-year-old man, who was exiting the building, told police he had been shot at.

Multiple witnesses, who were outside the building, informed police that during the incident they were able to hide to avoid the path of shots.

Those witnesses also described the suspect as a juvenile male, who fled the area in a white Chevrolet sedan.

Law enforcement found the vehicle a short time later and arrested a 17-year-old female.

After further investigation, officers were also able to identify two 17-year-old male suspects.

Bemidji Police say they believe this was an isolated incident and there is not a public safety risk.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD detectives at 218-333-9111.

