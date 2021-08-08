Neighbors react to reported West Fargo stabbing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some West Fargo neighbors are shaken up after police officials say a 30-year-old man was stabbed after answering a knock on his door. Authorities say the accident happened in the 400 block of Morrison Street after midnight on August 7.

“[I’m] like shocked...On Morrison Street? No...” said Renee Kapaun, who lives down the street of where the stabbing was reported,. “Lately there have been all kinds of things happening...But here? No...”

Due to construction on Sheyenne Street, Morrison Street has become a detour route. Kapaun said that could have something to do with it.

“There is a lot more traffic on our street than normal,” said Kapaun, “A lot of strangers walking around that you’re not used to seeing.”

Sam Solberg was visiting his friends who live close by and said incidents like this one make you think twice about answering the door to strangers.

“Hearing something like that you’re going to be a little bit more hesitant to definitely check who is there first.” said Solberg.

Authorities said as they started to investigate the incident, they found several inconsistencies but didn’t release the specifics.

West Fargo Police officials said there is not a public safety concern and the investigation is ongoing.

