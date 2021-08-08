Advertisement

Multiple deaths reported after plane crashes into home in Victoria, MN

Authorities are unable to disclose the number of individuals that were aboard the plane, only that there were “no survivors.”
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICTORIA, Minn. (KARE 11) — The Carver County Sheriff’s Office says everyone onboard a single-engine airplane died after they crashed into an unoccupied building in Victoria, Minnesota just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The FAA says the plane was en route to Eden Prairie’s Flying Cloud Airport when the incident occurred, after departing from Alexandria Municipal Airport.

Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud held a press conference Saturday night indicating that while there were no injuries reported on the ground, there were “no survivors” aboard the aircraft itself.

He was unable to disclose the total number of occupants aboard the aircraft, or what led up to the impact.

Surveillance camera footage from a nearby residence captured the moment the plane struck the ground - viewer discretion is advised.

Authorities are urging the public to stay clear of the area, as investigators comb the crash site and its surroundings, looking for any potential evidence amid a field of debris.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) had earlier reported that an “air crash” has caused both directions of MN 5 to close down in Victoria, MN between Steiger Lake Lane and Victoria Drive.

Images from a MnDOT traffic camera showed that a heavy law enforcement and firefighter presence was on scene.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Huus
Update: Boy fighting for his life after serious crash has died; Thousands raised on GofundMe
HAY BALE FIRE ON I-29
Straw bales catch on fire while being hauled by semi traveling on I-29
Man says he was stabbed randomly, but West Fargo police find inconsistencies
Surveillance video of Mister Money armed robbery from June 10, 2021
‘He’s a hero!’: Family, lawyer enraged after pawn shop employee charged for shooting at robbery suspect
Payton Otterdahl welcomed back to Fargo
Otterdahl returns home from Tokyo

Latest News

Valley News Live Weather 10:00PM Saturday August 7
Valley News Live Weather 10:00PM Saturday August 7
Morrison Street in West Fargo
Neighbors react to reported West Fargo stabbing
Valley News Live Weather 6:00PM Saturday August 7
Valley News Live Weather 6:00PM Saturday August 7
Motorcycle Crash generic
Two injured in motorcycle crash, trying to avoid dog