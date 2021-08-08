Multiple deaths reported after plane crashes into home in Victoria, MN

VICTORIA, Minn. (KARE 11) — The Carver County Sheriff’s Office says everyone onboard a single-engine airplane died after they crashed into an unoccupied building in Victoria, Minnesota just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The FAA says the plane was en route to Eden Prairie’s Flying Cloud Airport when the incident occurred, after departing from Alexandria Municipal Airport.

Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud held a press conference Saturday night indicating that while there were no injuries reported on the ground, there were “no survivors” aboard the aircraft itself.

He was unable to disclose the total number of occupants aboard the aircraft, or what led up to the impact.

Surveillance camera footage from a nearby residence captured the moment the plane struck the ground - viewer discretion is advised.

Authorities are urging the public to stay clear of the area, as investigators comb the crash site and its surroundings, looking for any potential evidence amid a field of debris.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) had earlier reported that an “air crash” has caused both directions of MN 5 to close down in Victoria, MN between Steiger Lake Lane and Victoria Drive.

Images from a MnDOT traffic camera showed that a heavy law enforcement and firefighter presence was on scene.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.