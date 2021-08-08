Advertisement

Firefighters respond possible explosion at a South Fargo home

Possible Home Explosion
Possible Home Explosion(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department is currently on the scene of a possible explosion at a home in South Fargo.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 5253 50th Avenue South around 4:30 p.m.

Some neighbors say they did see smoke and heard an explosion.

A reporter on the scene says the possible homeowner, where the explosion may have happened, appeared to have soot on his face.

