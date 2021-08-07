Two injured in motorcycle crash, trying to avoid dog

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol officials said two Harley Davidson motorcycles were traveling south on Highway 1, north of Oakes.

Authorities reported both drivers began to slow down as a dog was walking toward the road. One driver did not slow down as fast the front driver resulting in a rear end collision. One driver was thrown off of his motorcycle, but the other managed to keep his up right.

ND Highway Patrol officials said both drivers were taken to Oakes hospital for injuries, and the crash remains under investigation.

