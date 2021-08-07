Advertisement

Straw bales catch on fire while being hauled by semi traveling on I-29

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department is currently on the scene of a fire involving a semi hauling straw bales on I-29.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m., near exit 60.

According to dispatch audio, the semi pulled over on the interstate after noticing smoke.

Fire crews are working to put out the fire and it appears that the semi was able to detach from the trailer to avoid the fire from spreading to the cab.

A portion of 38th Street South is currently closed to traffic to allow crews the use of a fire hydrant in the area.

There are no further details.

Stick with Valley News Live as more information becomes available.

