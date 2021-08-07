Advertisement

Pickup truck deemed total loss after catching on fire

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle fire at 122 North Vance Avenue in Erskine on Friday.

When deputies arrived, they found a 1986 Ford F-250 fully engulfed in flames.

The pickup was registered to 77-year-old Ronald Dargus, who was unharmed in the fire.

Authorities say the cause of the fire appears to be a mechanical issue.

The vehicle was deemed a total loss.

