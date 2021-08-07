Otterdahl returns home from Tokyo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - United State Olympian and former Bison Payton Otterdahl returned home to Fargo Friday after placing tenth in the men’s shot put finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He was greeted by fans at Hector International airport with cheers and support after Otterdahl became the first former Bison to advance to the finals of an Olympic event.

“It was the experience of a lifetime,” Otterdahl said of his time in Tokyo. “I didn’t compete the way I wanted to but still to come away tenth in the world, get all this experience under my belt and most importantly just see truly how much support I have both home and abroad, everywhere. It makes me feel so happy and loved.”

Otterdahl is the fourth ever Bison to compete in the Summer Olympics and plans to continue to represent the Bison and Team USA at the next summer games in Paris, 2024.

Otterdahl threw 66-8 (20.32m) on his first of three attempts, which ultimately earned him 10th place in the shot put final. The top eight performers earned three additional throws.

Otterdahl competed for North Dakota State from 2014-19, winning a pair of indoor national titles as a senior. Since completing his collegiate eligibility, Otterdahl has competed professionally for Nike and served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Bison throwers.

