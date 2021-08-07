Advertisement

Otterdahl returns home from Tokyo

Payton Otterdahl welcomed back to Fargo
Payton Otterdahl welcomed back to Fargo(KVLY)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - United State Olympian and former Bison Payton Otterdahl returned home to Fargo Friday after placing tenth in the men’s shot put finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He was greeted by fans at Hector International airport with cheers and support after Otterdahl became the first former Bison to advance to the finals of an Olympic event.

“It was the experience of a lifetime,” Otterdahl said of his time in Tokyo. “I didn’t compete the way I wanted to but still to come away tenth in the world, get all this experience under my belt and most importantly just see truly how much support I have both home and abroad, everywhere. It makes me feel so happy and loved.”

Otterdahl is the fourth ever Bison to compete in the Summer Olympics and plans to continue to represent the Bison and Team USA at the next summer games in Paris, 2024.

Otterdahl threw 66-8 (20.32m) on his first of three attempts, which ultimately earned him 10th place in the shot put final. The top eight performers earned three additional throws.

Otterdahl competed for North Dakota State from 2014-19, winning a pair of indoor national titles as a senior. Since completing his collegiate eligibility, Otterdahl has competed professionally for Nike and served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Bison throwers.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Pedersen is charged with 2 felonies
Young couple plans to move after frightening encounter
File ambulance photo
Teen thrown from pickup, fighting for life following crash
Police presence at Motel 6
UPDATE: Man in critical condition after Motel 6 incident
Man arrested after crash in Otter Tail County
Police presence at Motel 6
Police: Man involved in altercation before being found unconscious

Latest News

The Bison Football team hitting the field against South Dakota St.
NDSU’s Kaczor Named to Buck Buchanan Award Watch List
Otterdahl Finishes 10th in Olympic Shot Put Final
Weah finished the year with a touchdown in every game the Fighting Hawks played
Four in MVFC on Walter Payton Award Watch List
Payton Otterdahl prepares for Tokyo Olympics
Otterdahl Advances to Olympic Shot Put Final