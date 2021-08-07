North Dakota health experts weigh in on back-to-school vaccines

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota health experts tackled the topic of back to school vaccines at the August 6 virtual townhall as the COVID-19 delta variant continues to ramp up in the state.

It’s no question most people want to see kids back in the classroom for the upcoming school year, but with questions surrounding masks and vaccines, doctors from Sanford and the North Dakota Department of Health addressed the many concerns parents might have.

Dr. Tracie Newman said in recent weeks kids have had a higher rate of COVID-19 infections and this trend is expected to continue into the fall. She said nation wide there have been 400 pediatric COVID-19 related deaths.

Dr. Newman also addressed the delta variant which she says is 200% more contagious than previous strains saying one infected person could spread it to at least 6 other people, making schools a high risk environment.

”Vaccination is our number 1 recommended tool. That is the best thing to keep your child safe during this pandemic. I do think the benefits out weigh the risk of returning to school, so I encourage kids to return to school,” said Dr. Newman.

She added kids are at risk for serious illness or long term health issues, and covid-19 is now one of the top 10 causes of death for children in the U.S. When considering the COVID-19 vaccination for your children Dr. Newman suggests taking all of your questions and concerns to your family doctor.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.