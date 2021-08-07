Advertisement

Man says he was stabbed randomly, but West Fargo police find inconsistencies

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo police are investigating a stabbing that happened on Saturday, just after midnight.

WFPD was dispatched to the 400 block of Morrison Street on the report of someone getting stabbed.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a 30-year-old West Fargo man.

The man told police while at home he heard a knock at the door.

He stated when he opened the door a white male wearing a black shirt and blue jeans pulled out a knife and cut him on the arm.

The victim mentioned to police the suspect had run from the area.

Authorities say as they began to investigate, numerous inconsistencies began to show, but did not comment on specifics.

The victim was treated at a local hospital.

WFPD says they do not believe there is a public safety concern.

The investigation is still ongoing.

