Advertisement

Alabama says it has built method for nitrogen gas execution

Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death...
Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.

The Alabama Department of Corrections disclosed the information in an Aug. 2 court filing. The prison system stated it is waiting to make sure the nitrogen hypoxia system is ready, before writing procedures for how it will be used.

No state has used nitrogen gas to carry out a death sentence.

Alabama in 2018 became the third state - along with Oklahoma and Mississippi - to authorize the untested use of nitrogen gas to execute prisoners.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Pedersen is charged with 2 felonies
Young couple plans to move after frightening encounter
Andrew Huus
Update: Boy fighting for his life after serious crash has died; Thousands raised on GofundMe
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Jacob Danielson
Cass County Sheriff answers questions relating to arrest of deputy
Aircraft accident north of Grand Forks Air Force Base

Latest News

Andrew Huus
Update: Boy fighting for his life after serious crash has died; Thousands raised on GofundMe
File ambulance photo
Update: Teen dies after being thrown from pickup in crash near Northwood
Payton Otterdahl welcomed back to Fargo
Otterdahl returns home from Tokyo
News - Health officials answer questions about covid, back to school vaccines
News - Health officials answer questions about covid, back to school vaccines
10:00P Weather August 6
10:00P Weather August 6