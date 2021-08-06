Young couple plans to move after frightening encounter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A north Fargo man has a terrifying story to tell after he said a man walked into his home and refused to leave.

On July 28, Max Fisher said he left the front door of his north Fargo home unlocked while he waited for his girlfriend to get home. Around 10:30 p.m., he heard the front door open and when his dog started barking, he knew something wasn’t right.

“There is this guy standing at the top of my stairs,” said Fisher.

Fisher said 30-year-old Brandon Pedersen refused to leave and got combative with him.

“Dude get out. I have no clue who you are … you’re not supposed to be here. Don’t tell me you’re supposed to be here.” said Fisher as he recalled the encounter.

After finally getting Pedersen out of his house, Fisher said he called Fargo Police, who found Pedersen asleep in a chair still in the neighborhood. Fisher said he’s thankful his pregnant girlfriend wasn’t home to witness the confrontation.

“I’ve got a little girl on the way... so that’s huge.” he said.

Fisher said he never thought it would happen to him, and he and his girlfriend have a plan in place in case this happens again. But the biggest lesson he learned is to always lock his doors.

The family told Valley News Live they’re hoping to move out of north Fargo to somewhere safer before their daughter is born.

“I know that’s why we are getting out of here, you know what I mean? It’s time to move.” said Fisher.

Pedersen is charged with two felonies: criminal trespass-dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is out on bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in late August.

