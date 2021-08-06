Trial: Man who threw fatal punch, expert witness testify that HoDo could have done more to prevent 2017 fight

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Testimony continued today in the civil trial against a downtown Fargo bar and restaurant.

Darren Patterson, the man who threw the fatal punch to 45-year-old Jamie Grant, as well as punched and severely injured another man, Christopher Sang, took the stand Thursday morning via a video deposition.

Patterson now lives in Las Vegas, Nev. and was unable to be in Fargo for the civil trial. His deposition was recorded in mid-July.

Patterson stated he and his wife, as well as a female colleague, were at the HoDo on the night on May 27, 2017, for what he called a business meeting.

Patterson told attorneys on the case that Sang had offered a shot to him at some point in the night, but Patterson stated he declined.

Patterson stated while the ‘Grant group,’ which includes Jamie Grant, his brother, Jeff Grant, and Sang, was loud and causing a commotion that night, he wasn’t involved with it and didn’t know them.

Patterson testified that when he walked past the Grant group on his way to the bathroom, he states someone in the group grabbed him in the crotch. Patterson stated he reacted grabbing Jamie Grant’s arm, twisting it and pushing it away.

Patterson states he was then attacked by the group and pushed to the ground, but didn’t know who did it.

“These guys were a menace to the bar before I became a victim to the situation inside. So, I don’t know what level of attention that was taking from the staff at the time,” Patterson stated.

Both groups would soon be escorted out of the bar by HoDo staff. Patterson says he didn’t agree with being kicked out and stated he thought it was stupid to all be kicked out at the same time.

“There’s certainly factors that could have changed the outcome,” Patterson said.

Patterson said he exited the HoDo doors that face Broadway, while the Grant group was led out the doors 80 feet around the corner on 1st Ave. N. Patterson says he went across Broadway and sat on the curb by his car. Patterson stated he went back to the restaurant, not to further the fight with the Grant group, but to go get his car keys from his wife who was still inside. Patterson told attorneys he didn’t want to go through door on Broadway, as that’s the door he got kicked out on, so he said he decided to go through door on 1st Ave. N.

Patterson says as soon as the men saw him, they started verbally attacking him and that’s when the two punches flew.

“It’s not my part to point fingers, but like I said, I’m frustrated that I got wrapped up in this situation. I’m frustrated that these men were at the alcohol content that they were,” Patterson said.

Previous testimony from Patterson stated that he felt like there could have been a better way for HoDo staff to handle things, and his most recent testimony he stated that he still felt the same.

“It’s tremendously tragic. A lot of things had to happen for this to go down this way and all of those things fell into place, unfortunately,” Patterson said.

Patterson was already convicted of negligent homicide, as well as aggravated assault. He spent 18 months in prison.

Along with emotional testimony from two of Grant’s brothers, as well as two former employees of the HoDo, an expert witness was called to the stand.

Mike Gerard is a former police officer and investigator from Illinois and now works for a private investigative company. Gerard was hired by Grant’s attorney.

Gerard testified the HoDo’s response to what unfolded inside the bar on May 27, 2017, as well as the lack of training for its staff related to incidents like it, was ‘unreasonable.’

“The Hotel Donaldson, again, did not provide any policies, procedures or training and therefore, the employees had to resort to their own judgement,” Gerard said.

Gerard testified that throughout his years, he has had and provided training to other food and liquor establishments on de-escalation practices and what to do in the event of a physical altercation between patrons.

“The proper way to do it is to determine, if you can, the aggressive party, have them removed from the premises, make sure they leave the area and then delay the removal of the other party to make sure that the threat is gone and the fight’s not going to simply move from the inside to the outside,” he explained.

Jeff Grant testified that he called 911 shortly after the altercation inside the restaurant happened. A former HoDo staff member also testified to calling 911 around that same time.

Gerard stated while calling 911 was the proper procedure, the HoDo failed to wait to remove the Grant group from inside the downtown establishment.

“If you evicted one person and the violence is no longer occurring, you delay the removal of the other party and let the police arrive and intervene because they are the people that are trained,” Gerard said.

Gerard also testified that the Hotel Donaldson staff were wrong in not also kicking Patterson’s wife and female colleague out at the same time as Patterson. Since the people he came with were still inside the restaurant, Gerard stated it should have been obvious that Patterson would come back or stay close by.

“The acts of the HoDo were unreasonable because they didn’t implement proper policy or procedures pertaining to bar security, intervening in altercations, removing people from the premises, properly removing them. Ultimately what the HoDo did wrong is kick the Grant party out at the same time that they kicked out Mr. Patterson and in close proximity to him,” Gerard testified.

It’s still unclear the amount of damages both Jennifer Grant and Christopher Sang are asking for.

The trial is set to start back up Friday morning at 9 a.m.

