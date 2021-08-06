Thousands raised for boy fighting for his life after serious crash

NORTHWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A GoFundMe page has raised over $34,000 as of Friday afternoon, for a 15-year-old boy involved in a serious crash earlier this week. The GoFundMe page identifies the boy involved in that crash as Andrew Huus.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on Thursday, August 5th at the intersection of 4th Ave. NE and 31st St. NE. just east of Northwood, ND. The official report says the boy crashed into an SUV and was thrown from his pickup.

Andrew was taken to Altru in Grand Forks and family members say he is now fighting for his life. The GoFundMe page says Andrew has an injury to his brain and spinal cord, along with several other injuries. The page says family has been able to see and talk with him, but that he remains unresponsive and on life support.

Andrew’s family credits first responders and Altru medical staff for helping Andrew fight so hard. You can find the link to the GoFundMe page here.

The driver of the SUV, 55-year-old Darrell Repoyo of Hatton, ND was also hurt in the crash, but he is expected to be ok.

